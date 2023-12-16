Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

