Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

