Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Atlas Price Performance
NASDAQ ATCOL opened at $23.75 on Friday. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.
About Atlas
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.