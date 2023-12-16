Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 3,002 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,492.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Gene Liu sold 285 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $53,047.05.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.56. 4,362,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

