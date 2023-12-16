ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,050.0%.

ATNI stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.20 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $191.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

