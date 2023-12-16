AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436,075 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 65,906,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

