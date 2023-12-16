Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Auddia Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of AUUD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 335,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Auddia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUUD
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.