Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Auddia Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AUUD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 335,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUUD

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.