Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 31st

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

ORA stock opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$148.43 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 2.5978836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total value of C$45,100.00. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.