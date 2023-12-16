Aura Minerals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$9.47 on Friday. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of C$148.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 2.5978836 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Aura Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total value of C$45,100.00. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

