Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 13.4% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 3,696,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,332,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,242.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.