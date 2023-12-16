Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 13.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. 3,696,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,332,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.70.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,242.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 20.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 61.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

