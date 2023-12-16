Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.
Autohome Price Performance
Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.48. 558,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,278. Autohome has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Autohome
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Autohome
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autohome
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.