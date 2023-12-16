Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.48. 558,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,278. Autohome has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $31,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $22,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 662,435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at $16,876,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

