Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.61

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.61 and last traded at $106.18, with a volume of 488575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Autoliv by 114.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 480,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

