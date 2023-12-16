Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after buying an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. 277,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

