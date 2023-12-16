Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Raised by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 17.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 3.39% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $102,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 180,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,443. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.