Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Reduced by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323,609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,365. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

