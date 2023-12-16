Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after buying an additional 543,827 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 380,114 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

