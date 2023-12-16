Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.11

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.11 and last traded at $201.11, with a volume of 18861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,800,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

