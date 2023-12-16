Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $192.04 and last traded at $192.20. 589,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 521,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

