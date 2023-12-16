Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

AVT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 1,026,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Avnet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 267.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Avnet by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

