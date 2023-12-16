Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,187.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 464,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 600,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 160.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

