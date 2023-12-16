Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Axonics by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Axonics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $58.28. 851,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.12 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

