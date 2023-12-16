Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,963,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

