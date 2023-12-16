Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. 732,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,534. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.