Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 10.6% in November

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. 732,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,534. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

