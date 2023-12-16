Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $63.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Azenta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.