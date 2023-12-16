Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $63.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Azenta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta
Azenta Trading Down 0.4 %
Azenta stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.