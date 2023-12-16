Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

