B. Riley Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Neutral

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

