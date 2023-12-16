B. Riley Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals' FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,034 shares of company stock valued at $406,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

