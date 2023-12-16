B. Riley Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X4 Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.