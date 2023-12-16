B. Riley Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,034 shares of company stock valued at $406,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

