BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 1,528,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

