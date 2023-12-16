Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

