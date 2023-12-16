Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 34,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 22,970 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

