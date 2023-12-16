Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 34,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 22,970 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

