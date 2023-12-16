Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,628,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 4,276,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,785.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.34 ($0.37) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Shares of BPCGF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

