Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.62

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 37463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.