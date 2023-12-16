Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.62

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 37463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. Analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

