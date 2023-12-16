Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 1,560,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 459.5 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.