Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 94,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 58.6% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.55 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

