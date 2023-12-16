Bank of America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 312,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 242,280 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

