Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 7th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.59% of Bank of Montreal worth $937,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $58,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,823. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

