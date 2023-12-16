Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 1,269 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.