Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDR. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 356,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.76 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

