Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,755,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

