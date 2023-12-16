Bank of New Hampshire Has $114,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2,943.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

