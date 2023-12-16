Bank of New Hampshire Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $7,700,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after buying an additional 317,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

