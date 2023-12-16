Bank of New Hampshire Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

