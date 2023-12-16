Bank of New Hampshire Has $275,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

