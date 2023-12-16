Bank of New Hampshire Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

