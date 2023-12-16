Bank of New Hampshire Has $473,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $172.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

