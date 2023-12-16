Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.