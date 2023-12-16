Bank of New Hampshire Sells 152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

