Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,717 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.